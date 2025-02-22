11th Digital Summit unites industry leaders for future of digital transformation

The 11th Digital Summit featured two exclusive keynote sessions conducted by reputed speakers like Zaved Akhtar, Chairman & Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; President, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI); and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Leadership Consultant, Telecom Expert, President, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB); Founder & Managing Partner, BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.

Javed Akhter shared valuable insights on the transformative role of AI and data-driven strategies in modern business operations. His keynote session highlighted how AI has become a fundamental tool in solving business challenges, with Unilever deeply integrating AI across its operations. He emphasized the importance of personalization and multi-channel strategies in meeting the diverse needs of today’s digital consumers. Data analytics, machine learning, and advanced algorithms are enabling businesses to anticipate market demand, manage inventory efficiently, and refine marketing strategies for maximum impact.

The panel discussions featured timely and impactful topics like “The New Age of Consumer Engagement: Hyper-Personalization & Experience Economy,” “Data-Driven Creativity: Marrying Insights with Innovation,” and “The AI Revolution in Digital Marketing: Navigating the Future,” and "Cancel culture & digital marketing: Surviving in the Gen Z era".

In the first panel discussion, panelists discussed how brands are moving beyond traditional mass marketing, focusing instead on creating personalized, trust-based relationships that resonate on an individual level—while maintaining a strong balance between privacy and security. The panel and insight sessions included distinguished and reputed local speakers.

Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the Digital Summit in 2014. Over the years, it has become the premier platform for the country’s digital marketers. More than 350 professionals attended this year’s summit, delving deep into industry challenges, sharing multi-dimensional experiences, and discussing strategies to integrate technology and innovation into the ever-changing digital marketing landscape. The summit served as a dynamic space for leaders to analyze digital trends, develop industry guidelines, and contribute to the advancement of digital media marketing.