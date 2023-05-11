Babuland celebrates 5th anniversary with colourful parade

‘Babuland’, country's largest indoor playground, brought out an exciting parade in Dhaka city this Thursday, marking their fifth anniversary, stated a press release.
This parade, brought out with the purpose of promoting healthy and safe playgrounds for kids, started from Mirpur Section-2 and concluded at Babuland's first franchise branch in Mirpur Section-12.
A large number of people including children and parents, their eyes shining with anticipation, joined the parade with Babuland's mascots and characters - Gabbush, Tutun, Captain Kiko and Champu.
A troupe of magicians dazzled the onlookers on either side of the streets with mind-bending tricks, while a lively band played catchy tunes. A truck adorned with balloons and colorful festoons also passed by captivating everyone.
Babuland's co-founders Ishnad Chowdhury and Anamul Haque Collins were present at the parade. Their franchise partners, Md Touhidul Islam, Md Ashadulla Habib Khan Pathan, Md Kamrujjaman Sikdar and Nafiz Ahmed were there as well.
Mr Ishnad Chowdhury said, “In a world increasingly consumed by technology, it is our duty to provide children with opportunities to grow physically, mentally, and socially.”
“Babuland wants to start conversations on children’s physical and psychological development and facilitate their social development through various activities,” he added.
Currently operating seven branches in Dhaka and serving 70,000 children every month, Babuland wants to expand their facilities nationwide in the near future.