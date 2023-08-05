City Bank-Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University sign MoU

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU).

Under this agreement the bank will provide a sizeable fund to HSTU to its Plant and Animal Disease Diagnostic Unit as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). With this support from City Bank, the research facilities of the university will be strengthened through purchase of new equipment for plant and animal disease diagnosis in the university’s central laboratory.

The researchers of HSTU will be able to conduct advanced research to solve problems in the field of agriculture now, which will usher in agriculture related innovation.