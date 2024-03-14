Banglalink secures unified license from BTRC

Banglalink has been awarded unified license today by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). This authorisation empowers Banglalink to deliver superior digital services and connectivity to its customers.

The unified license has amalgamated existing licenses (2G, 3G, and 4G) and included provisions for upcoming technologies.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, received the unified license from BTRC chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed at its office.

This newly issued license aims to enhance connectivity and streamline telecommunications services by consolidating the various existing licenses.