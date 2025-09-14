Haier becomes Gold Sponsor of Asia Cup 2025
Haier Appliances, the no. 1 major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, proudly steps onto the cricketing stage as the Gold Sponsor of Asia Cup 2025, reports a press release.
With cricket being the most celebrated sport in South Asia, this partnership reflects Haier’s long-term commitment to Sport-o-Tainment marketing – a strategy designed to connect deeply with today’s young, premium and sports-loving consumers.
In this region, cricket is more than a game – it is an emotion that unites millions. Recognising this passion, Haier has continuously invested in world-class sporting events to deliver excitement, entertainment, and memorable consumer experiences.
With the Asia Cup 2025, Haier will further strengthen its bond with cricket fans while showcasing its position as an innovative, consumer-first brand.
As part of this sponsorship, Haier will secure prominent on-ground visibility across stadiums – from boundary line branding and wicket mats to toss mats and big-screen activations. These high-impact touchpoints will ensure Haier’s strong presence throughout every thrilling moment of the tournament.
Globally, Haier has an impressive sports marketing portfolio, partnering with some of the world’s most prestigious tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy, and elite global tennis tournaments like Roland-Garros, ATP, US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.
These collaborations highlight Haier’s commitment to reaching diverse and passionate audiences across continents.
By associating with iconic tournaments like the Asia Cup, Haier continues to stand out in the appliances industry – capturing hearts, strengthening brand loyalty, and driving growth through emotionally engaging campaigns.
Through this partnership, Haier Bangladesh will also run exciting fan engagement activities on social media, giving cricket lovers a chance to celebrate the Asia Cup in fun and interactive ways.