Xiaomi's new Redmi series smartphone hits the local market

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Redmi series phone – Redmi A1+ in Bangladesh. The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has stylish design and versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at an affordable price for everyone.

On the unveiling of the new Redmi series phone, Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "The Redmi series has always been at the top of the list of Xiaomi fans. The new Redmi A1+ smartphone has a large 6.52-inch display, stylish design, dual camera, fingerprint sensor and a large battery of 5000 mAh. I hope everyone will like the new smartphone."