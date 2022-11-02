Corporate

Xiaomi's new Redmi series smartphone hits the local market

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Redmi series phone – Redmi A1+ in Bangladesh. The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has stylish design and versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at an affordable price for everyone.

On the unveiling of the new Redmi series phone, Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "The Redmi series has always been at the top of the list of Xiaomi fans. The new Redmi A1+ smartphone has a large 6.52-inch display, stylish design, dual camera, fingerprint sensor and a large battery of 5000 mAh. I hope everyone will like the new smartphone."

With a 6.52’’ HD+ large display at 1600x720 resolution, Redmi A1+ offer immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offer Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain.

Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options.

For faster unlocking, Redmi A1+ features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. So users can securely unlock the phone quickly and easily with Redmi A1+'s rear fingerprint sensor.

In terms of performance, Redmi A1+ are powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, support the high-resolution display, and power efficiency. Additionally, it also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

While Redmi A1+ has an impressive hardware price-to-performance ratio, it also has a notable design. Inheriting family design from Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1+ come in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue, all with a stylish flat-frame design. Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks.

The smartphone is also packed with a large 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging, effortlessly lasting through daily use.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment