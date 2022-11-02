Xiaomi's new Redmi series smartphone hits the local market

With a 6.52’’ HD+ large display at 1600x720 resolution, Redmi A1+ offer immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offer Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain.
Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options.
For faster unlocking, Redmi A1+ features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. So users can securely unlock the phone quickly and easily with Redmi A1+'s rear fingerprint sensor.
In terms of performance, Redmi A1+ are powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, support the high-resolution display, and power efficiency. Additionally, it also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.
While Redmi A1+ has an impressive hardware price-to-performance ratio, it also has a notable design. Inheriting family design from Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1+ come in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue, all with a stylish flat-frame design. Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks.
The smartphone is also packed with a large 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging, effortlessly lasting through daily use.