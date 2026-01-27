Mr Brasso is now Colin; Sabila Noor becomes the brand ambassador

One of Bangladesh’s most familiar glass cleaner brand, Mr Brasso, has officially transitioned to Colin, a modern and premium glass and surface cleaner with a global brand identity, reports a press release.

The year 2026 marks the first full year of this transformation, supported by a new and improved formulation launched in January 2026, which is now available in the market.

Alongside the rebranding, popular Bangladeshi actress and model Sabila Noor has been announced as the brand ambassador of Colin, marking a new chapter for the brand.

For decades, Mr Brasso has been a trusted household name across Bangladesh. Now, as Colin, the brand enters a new phase with a refreshed identity, enhanced performance, and a stronger emotional connection with today’s consumers.