Mr Brasso is now Colin; Sabila Noor becomes the brand ambassador
One of Bangladesh’s most familiar glass cleaner brand, Mr Brasso, has officially transitioned to Colin, a modern and premium glass and surface cleaner with a global brand identity, reports a press release.
The year 2026 marks the first full year of this transformation, supported by a new and improved formulation launched in January 2026, which is now available in the market.
Alongside the rebranding, popular Bangladeshi actress and model Sabila Noor has been announced as the brand ambassador of Colin, marking a new chapter for the brand.
For decades, Mr Brasso has been a trusted household name across Bangladesh. Now, as Colin, the brand enters a new phase with a refreshed identity, enhanced performance, and a stronger emotional connection with today’s consumers.
In a category often perceived as undifferentiated, Colin aims to redefine glass and surface cleaning by focusing on what matters most to consumers, shine.
The new Colin formulation offers clear performance benefits. It delivers 5X Shine, ensures a spotless finish, and is effective on over 100 surfaces, making it a versatile solution for everyday cleaning beyond just glass.
The appointment of Sabila Noor reflects Colin’s shift toward a more modern, relatable, and aspirational brand image.
The actress has recently drawn widespread attention for her performance in a film alongside Shakib Khan, particularly for her appearance in the popular song “Lichur Bagane”, which brought her into the national spotlight.
Known for her elegance, confidence, and strong connection with young audiences, Sabila Noor represents Colin’s promise of effortless brilliance and contemporary living.
Speaking about the association Sabila Noor said, ‘I am truly honored to join Colin as the ambassador. This partnership reflects my belief in embracing shine in every aspect of life while inspiring confidence. As the face of a new era of shine, I look forward to representing a brand that champions creativity and authenticity.’
Nurul Samnan Rafeed, senior brand manager, Reckitt commented on the transformation, saying, ‘The transition from Mr Brasso to Colin is more than a name change. It reflects our vision to deliver the global standard quality. With this transition and Sabila Noor as the face of Colin, we are ready to define and elevate the shine category in 2026 and beyond.’
With a new identity, global outlook, and improved performance, Colin invites consumers to experience shine like never before—clearer, stronger and more meaningful.