Jaya Ahsan becomes Amin Jewellers brand ambassador

Renowned Bangladeshi actress, style icon and National Film Award-winning star Jaya Ahsan recently has become the brand ambassador for the country’s prestigious jewellery brand, Amin Jewellers. On this occasion, she visited Amin Jewellers' flagship store on 27 February 27 at Level 7, Block B of Bashundhara City Shopping Mall.

During the event, Jaya Ahsan shared her thoughts on this new journey with Amin Jewellers and discussed her plans with the brand. She expressed confidence in the brand’s creative designs, quality and rich heritage.