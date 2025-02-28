Jaya Ahsan becomes Amin Jewellers brand ambassador
Renowned Bangladeshi actress, style icon and National Film Award-winning star Jaya Ahsan recently has become the brand ambassador for the country’s prestigious jewellery brand, Amin Jewellers. On this occasion, she visited Amin Jewellers' flagship store on 27 February 27 at Level 7, Block B of Bashundhara City Shopping Mall.
During the event, Jaya Ahsan shared her thoughts on this new journey with Amin Jewellers and discussed her plans with the brand. She expressed confidence in the brand’s creative designs, quality and rich heritage.
Also present at the was Mirza Syeedul Islam Beg, Senior Consultant - Business Development, Amin Jewellers Ltd, and Ashraful Alam, Managing Director of Adperience Limited, the advertising agency for Amin Jewellers. An exclusive jewelry collection exhibition was held for the guests, customers and jewelry enthusiasts at the event.
For nearly 59 years, Amin Jewellers has been a symbol of trust in Bangladesh’s jewellery industry, renowned for its timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship. This new partnership with Jaya Ahsan is expected to elevate the brand further and create renewed enthusiasm among customers.
This collaboration is not merely a promotional initiative but also an opportunity to celebrate the love for traditional Bangladeshi jewellery in a new light. Jaya Ahsan’s personality and fashion sense will add further allure to Amin Jewellers’ brand image.
By blending its rich history with modern trends, Amin Jewellers continues to introduce innovative jewellery designs for enthusiasts. This new journey with Jaya Ahsan marks an exciting and promising new chapter for the brand.