Sundora unveils Black Friday sale on beauty essentials, toys, home aromas
Sundora Beauty has launched its Black Friday sale, offering up to 70 per cent off on a fabulous selection of perfumes, skincare, makeup, and candles, stated a press release.
From 14 November to 30 November, shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts on must-have products, making it the perfect time to treat yourself or find gifts for loved ones.
Sundora Toys is also taking part in the Black Friday sale, offering up to 50 per cent off on popular toys and stationaries. This limited-time sale allows children and adults alike to dive into creativity and imagination with high-quality toys at unbeatable prices.
“We’re excited to make beauty accessible for everyone this Black Friday,” said Thomas Cassin, business development manager of Sundora Beauty. “Whether shopping for yourself or others, this Black Friday is A True Experience for Everyone.”
Sundora is the leading retailer of over 120 global brands across beauty, kids, and home categories. Customers can shop online at https://t.ly/k4K8- and at stores located in Banani, Gulshan, and Dhanmondi.