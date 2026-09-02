FutureMakers returns for its 2nd edition to drive youth-led AI solutions

Students can register online using a valid university ID through the Registration Link by 30 September 2026. Participants may apply individually or as a team of up to 3 members (minimum 1 member, maximum 3 members per team).

Applications will be evaluated by a panel of judges comprising representatives from different industries, technology startups and Grameenphone.

Selected ideas will then progress through the Concept Pitch and a mentor-led Ignition Chamber, where participants will have the opportunity to further develop and refine their ideas before presenting them at the Gala.

Winners of the competition will receive prize money along with an accelerated pathway to Grameenphone’s flagship programs