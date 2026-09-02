FutureMakers returns for its 2nd edition to drive youth-led AI solutions
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has announced the second edition of FutureMakers – an AI-based idea competition for university students – inviting participants from all academic backgrounds, including STEM and non-STEM disciplines, to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative solutions to real-life challenges, reports a press release.
Launched in 2025, FutureMakers returns this year under the theme “AI for Social Good,” encouraging the youth to explore how AI can be applied responsibly and creatively to address challenges facing communities and society.
The second edition features six challenge areas: digital inclusion and education; healthcare and mental wellbeing; upskilling and employment opportunities; gender equality and inclusion; environmental harmony and climate response; and safety, security and data privacy.
Students can register online using a valid university ID through the Registration Link by 30 September 2026. Participants may apply individually or as a team of up to 3 members (minimum 1 member, maximum 3 members per team).
Applications will be evaluated by a panel of judges comprising representatives from different industries, technology startups and Grameenphone.
Selected ideas will then progress through the Concept Pitch and a mentor-led Ignition Chamber, where participants will have the opportunity to further develop and refine their ideas before presenting them at the Gala.
Winners of the competition will receive prize money along with an accelerated pathway to Grameenphone’s flagship programs
Sayeda Tahya Hossain, chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Grameenphone, said, “As AI increasingly shapes how we learn, create, innovate and solve problems, the ability to understand and use it effectively is becoming an essential capability for participating in today’s digital economy.
Through FutureMakers and this year’s theme, “AI for Social Good,” we want to encourage young people to move beyond simply using AI and explore how they can apply it creatively and responsibly to solve real challenges and create meaningful impact.”