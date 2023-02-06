Smartphone accessibility: Key to empowering youth digitally

Digital evolution has now become a reality within every aspect of life, making it necessary for the youth of today to be technologically sound. To keep up with the pace of digital transformation around the globe, it has become imperative for nations to make the citizens more familiarized with technology while moving forward towards further growth and development. With internet being the very driver of this shift, smartphones have become a fundamental tool for its acceleration.

The ground-breaking introduction of smartphones among the masses during the 1970s allowed people to make calls from anywhere and everywhere – and that was just the beginning. Now, smartphones possess the ability to bring the world at your fingertips – and, undoubtedly, this will evolve even further. According to the primary data of the Population and Housing Census 2022, currently 55.89% of Bangladeshis use mobile phones, while 30.68% of the total population use the internet. Although impressive, the numbers need to increase even more to take the country forward towards a smart future. Moreover, as we are focusing on Smart Bangladesh vision, it has become more important now than ever to make our youth familiar with technology; and the process starts with smartphones.