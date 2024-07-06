Rangs eMart brings new LG OLED series TVs

Rangs eMart has launched nine new models of televisions from LG's latest OLED series in Dhaka.

The TVs were launched at an event at the Gulshan-2 showroom of Rangs eMart, a sister concern of Rancon Holdings Ltd, on 3 July.

Rancon Holdings Limited’s managing director Farhana Karim, LG Electronics regional CEO Jae Seung Kim, managing director in Singapore Sung Hoo Chung, managing director in Bangladesh Yongil Ko, Rangs eMart’s divisional director Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, Rancon Electronic’s divisional director Imran Zaman and Rancon Electornics’ executive director Kazi Ashiq ur-Rahman, among others, were present at the launching ceremony.