Rangs eMart brings new LG OLED series TVs
Rangs eMart has launched nine new models of televisions from LG's latest OLED series in Dhaka.
The TVs were launched at an event at the Gulshan-2 showroom of Rangs eMart, a sister concern of Rancon Holdings Ltd, on 3 July.
Rancon Holdings Limited’s managing director Farhana Karim, LG Electronics regional CEO Jae Seung Kim, managing director in Singapore Sung Hoo Chung, managing director in Bangladesh Yongil Ko, Rangs eMart’s divisional director Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, Rancon Electronic’s divisional director Imran Zaman and Rancon Electornics’ executive director Kazi Ashiq ur-Rahman, among others, were present at the launching ceremony.
LG Electronics regional CEO Jae Seung Kim said, “We always prioritise the choice of our customers. As always, we have launched products with advanced technology and features to customers. We hope to receive positive feedback from the customers about these TVs like always.
Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director of Rangs eMart, said: "Rangs eMart is constantly delivering products with advanced technology and features to customers. Moreover, LG's products are popular in the Bangladesh market. I believe these new models of TVs will satisfy customers."
The newly introduced series are 65 OLED C3, 55 OLED C3, 55 QNED 80, 75 Nano 75, 65 Nano 75, 55 Nano 75, 50 Nano 75, 43 Nano 75 and 43 UR UR8050.