MyBL SuperApp takes top spot as country's leading lifestyle app

MyBL SuperApp, the country's only telco super app from Banglalink, is now the number one app in the lifestyle category on the Google Play Store, with a 4.5-star rating.

This success is attributed to MyBL app’s visionary 6C Super App strategy, designed to address the evolving digital needs of Bangladeshi consumers. By integrating a holistic 6Cs approach comprising Connect, Content, Care, Commerce, Courses and Community, MyBL has redefined lifestyle experiences for all demographics, making it Bangladesh’s premier lifestyle app.