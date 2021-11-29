Air purifier to ensure clean air inside your home

Water is synonymous to life. People can survive for about three days without water. But people cannot live more than three minutes without air. It is very important to take necessary steps in this regard when the air is a victim of pollution. However, although there has been a lot of discussion about outdoor air pollution, no one had a headache about indoor air pollution even a few years ago. There was very little awareness among the people about this.

According to a study, the rate of air pollution both at home and outdoor spaces is almost equal in the capital Dhaka. In winter, people usually close their doors and windows to keep dust out of the house. However, the quality of air outside the house has been found to be better than inside the house. The main reason for this is that many gases, including carbon dioxide emitted by people indoors, often pollute the air. And since the coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying indoors most of the time. Indoor air pollution can cause a variety of health complications, including allergies, asthma, rhinitis and complicated lung diseases. Therefore, one should be cautious so that indoor as well as outdoor air pollution cannot have a negative impact on health.