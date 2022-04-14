Instant messaging app that adds joy to Pahela Baishakh wherever you are

The celebrations of the eventful day begin in Dhaka at dawn with renditions of Rabindranath Tagore's songs by Chhayanaut under the banyan tree at Ramna. One of the most integral parts of the celebration is the 'Mongol Shobhajatra,' a traditional colourful procession organised by the students of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka (Charukala). Apart from that, educational institutes and other organisations arrange various cultural programmes with people singing and dancing all day long. Besides, different kinds of fairs and exhibitions are held throughout the country, both in villages and urban areas. These fairs consist of books, wooden toys, traditional clothes, a wide range of sweetmeats, and many more exciting items that depict a unique story of culture and harmony.
Pahela Baishakh is the reflection of our age-old tradition and culture. It is an eventful day that we cherish and love to celebrate with our family, friends, and loved ones. For many of us, Pahela Boishakh is a time of joy in the planning and celebration of various festive celebrations that bring people together. Despite this, in this fast-paced world, staying connected with our loved ones can be challenging. With people spread out in different corners of the world, celebrating and enjoying special occasions has become a rare luxury. Under such circumstances, several instant messaging platforms, such as imo, are bringing an effective solution to this problem.
For a woman who is working in the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi, life can be a bit mundane despite the higher standard of living. After a certain period, one does miss the warmth of their family, especially during the festive times like Pahela Baishakh celebrations. She cannot participate in the Mongol Shobhajatra or enjoy panta-ilish together with her family. Times like these make her homesick and yet she cannot come back as she has to earn for her family. In this situation, the only relief she has is her smart device, through which she can make audio and video calls through the help of instant messaging apps. Even though her family lives in the far northern area of Rangpur she can easily reach out to them as instant messenger apps can run smoothly in low network coverage areas as well. With the HD quality video, she will feel that her family is right there with her celebrating Baishakh.
While talking to her family, now she doesn’t have to rely on only English, as talking in her native language Bangla makes her feel closer to her culture and roots. With the advent of technology, instant messaging apps like imo come with multiple languages, including Bangla, English, and many more. Now not only she can communicate with her heart out but also feels celebrating festivities through imo as good as a physical celebration.
During Pahela Baishakh it’s only natural for her to miss her native culture and entertainment besides family warmth. While working abroad it’s hard to find your own culture and only someone living abroad can understand the sheer importance of it. The story sharing, experience exchange, recitation etc. can lighten the mood of a depressed soul. And now she has the access to all of those through the voice club feature. There’s no scope for homesickness while warm technology is with you.
Additionally, the greater penetration one instant communication app has, the larger user community and wider classes it could serve, furthermore, multiple language choices meaning all kinds of users can type in their native language at ease. The ultimate goal of such apps is to strengthen communication and relationships across all borders. Like imo, it plays a vital role in bringing people together in all celebrations and momentous occasions, boosting the close relationship between its users. This year during Pahela Baishakh, utilise the power of instant messaging apps and warm technology to stay connected with the loved ones!