Crowne Plaza presents Kassem's K(C)onspiracy, an exclusive culinary experience

Guests can indulge in a carefully curated dinner featuring Australian Salt-Crusted Salmon, Traditional Egyptian Fatta with Whole Lamb, Hamam Mahshi (Stuffed Pigeon), Spanish Braised Beef Cheeks, Alexandrian Seafood Cream Soup, freshly prepared Sushi, live charcoal-grilled Kofta Tarb, and the iconic Egyptian dessert Om Ali, complemented by an extensive selection of international favourites and handcrafted desserts.

Hosted at The Flair, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's signature dining destination, the experience has been thoughtfully designed for diners seeking more than just a buffet.

Every dish reflects Chef Kassem's passion for flavour, craftsmanship, and innovation, offering guests the opportunity to discover new tastes through his culinary vision.