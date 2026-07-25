Crowne Plaza presents Kassem's K(C)onspiracy, an exclusive culinary experience
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan invites guests to experience Kassem's K(C)onspiracy, an exclusive dinner experience curated by its newly appointed Executive Chef, Mohamed Kassem.
Beginning 23 July, this limited-time culinary showcase invites guests on a journey through global flavours, premium ingredients and the artistry of an internationally acclaimed chef, reports a press release.
With more than 18 years of experience across renowned luxury hospitality brands including Hyatt, Kempinski, Hilton, and IHG, Chef Mohamed Kassem is celebrated for blending authentic culinary traditions with contemporary techniques.
Rather than focusing on a single cuisine, Kassem's K(C)onspiracy reflects the breadth of his international expertise, bringing together signature dishes inspired by the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and beyond.
Guests can indulge in a carefully curated dinner featuring Australian Salt-Crusted Salmon, Traditional Egyptian Fatta with Whole Lamb, Hamam Mahshi (Stuffed Pigeon), Spanish Braised Beef Cheeks, Alexandrian Seafood Cream Soup, freshly prepared Sushi, live charcoal-grilled Kofta Tarb, and the iconic Egyptian dessert Om Ali, complemented by an extensive selection of international favourites and handcrafted desserts.
Hosted at The Flair, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan's signature dining destination, the experience has been thoughtfully designed for diners seeking more than just a buffet.
Every dish reflects Chef Kassem's passion for flavour, craftsmanship, and innovation, offering guests the opportunity to discover new tastes through his culinary vision.
"Food has the power to tell stories and create lasting memories," said Executive Chef Mohamed Kassem.
"With Kassem's K(C)onspiracy, I wanted to bring together the cuisines that have shaped my journey and invite guests to experience them in one unforgettable evening. Every dish reflects a part of my culinary journey, and I look forward to welcoming guests to discover new flavours and new experiences with us."
Kassem's K(C)onspiracy will be available for dinner from 23 July to 2 August at The Flair, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.