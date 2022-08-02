Huawei, KUET join hands to establish ICT academy

Engr. Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, registrar, KUET; professor Azharul Hasan, dean, electrical and electronic engineering faculty, KUET; Pallab Kumar Choudhury, head of the department of electronics & communication engineering (ECE), KUET; George Lin, president, enterprise business group, Huawei Bangladesh; Thouhidul Hassan, public relation manager, Huawei Bangladesh were present at the event.
Under this agreement, a special training center will be set up at KUET. And, Huawei will provide online training materials and courses through its own learning platform to the KUET students.
This academy will also train KUET Teachers as Huawei-certified trainers. After finishing the training, KUET Teachers will train students in this ICT academy. Students will be able to get training on the latest ICT technology through this ICT academy.
Prof Quazi Sazzad Hossain, VC, KUET, shared, "Developing a sustainable ICT talent ecosystem is essential for continuing our growth and overall progress. Huawei has contributed greatly to the ICT ecosystem of Bangladesh. This Huawei KUET ICT Academy partnership, I believe, will help students sharpen their existing skills while attaining new sets of skills and knowledge."
"Huawei has always been interested in helping the country achieve its goals related to digitalization. The most important aspect of this is to develop a sound ICT ecosystem. To that end, Huawei has been working with both the government and individual entities to create an ecosystem that will nurture ICT talents, who will then contribute to the growth of the country. This ICT Academy partnership is also part of our continued commitment to preparing the youth for the future world", said George Lin, president, enterprise business group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.
Huawei initiated ICT academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, back in 2013. At the moment, there are 1,500 such ICT academies run by Huawei in more than 90 countries around the world, including Pakistan, Zambia, and China. In total, 927 colleges and universities are involved in this initiative, benefitting thousands of learners from around the globe.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has been contributing significantly to developing an ICT ecosystem in the country so that Bangladesh can realize its Smart Bangladesh vision. Earlier, Huawei partnered with BUET to set up Huawei BUET ICT Academy, which is already operational.