Asiatic 3sixty celebrates 77th birth anniversary of Aly Zaker

A notable chapter of the event was the illumination of lamps (prodip projjolon) by five of the country’s most distinguished personas – Dr. Sarwar Ali (Founder Trustee, Liberation War Museum), Mahfuz Anam (Editor, The Daily Star), Aroma Dutta (Minister of Parliament), Zaved Akhtar (CEO and MD, Unilever), and Tariq Anam Khan (Actor and Filmmaker), keeping the fond memory of the deceased alive.

Echoing the message – ‘Birajo Shotto Shundoro’ – the presence of the honourable guests enhanced the event. The event began with an AV projection, followed by welcome note by long term friend and colleague Asaduzzaman Noor MP. Iresh Zaker, son of Aly Zaker, spoke about the launch of the Aly Zaker website, while Sara Zaker, his partner of 45 years announced the ‘Aly Zaker Grant’ and the publication of Aly Zaker’s autobiography ‘Shei Orunodoy Theke’ in English by UPL which was followed by the announcement of the launch of Batighor by Aly Zaker’s daughter, Sriya Sharbojoya. This was followed by the inaguration of Batighor which included speeches by the distinguished guests along with the lighting of lamps.