United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurates sub-branch at Falcon Mart
United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated a new sub-branch at Falcon Mart in the capital to deliver on its promises of providing the best quality banking services on 28 March, says a press release.
Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, presided over the inauguration ceremony held at Falcon Mart Square while Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar, Air Vice Marshal Sharif Uddin Sarker, OSP, GUP, BPP, ndc, psc, Bangladesh Air Force was present as the chief guest. Air Commodore Jamil Uddin Ahmed, BUP, Director Finance, was present as the special guest, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of UCB, delivered the welcome speech on the event.
“The motto of Bangladesh Air Force is ‘Banglar Akash Rakhibo Mukto’ I hope UCB will ensure the safety of financial transactions and accounts while providing banking services to Air Force members,” said Air Vice Marshal Sharif Uddin Sarker, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar, Bangladesh Air Force, during his speech as the chief guest. “Personal finance is of the highest importance, and banks help us in this task. UCB is one of the first private banks to operate in the cantonment area.”
He expressed hope that UCB will leverage this opportunity to become everyone’s bank in the cantonment, the release said.
In his speech, Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, said, “UCB has been providing banking services, maintaining a strong reputation across the country for four decades. Considering the evolving customer needs with changing times, we have taken initiatives to make banking services advanced, safe, easy, and customer-friendly. In continuation of that, we took the responsibility of providing financial services to the Air Force members through the sub-branch at Falcon Mart. UCB remains committed to providing all types of banking services to keep up with the needs of Air Force members. UCB wants to walk the miles ahead together with the Air Force.”
After the inauguration ceremony, Air Force and UCB officials visited the newly opened sub-branch office and ATM booth.