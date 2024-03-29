United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurates sub-branch at Falcon Mart

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) inaugurated a new sub-branch at Falcon Mart in the capital to deliver on its promises of providing the best quality banking services on 28 March, says a press release.

Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, presided over the inauguration ceremony held at Falcon Mart Square while Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar, Air Vice Marshal Sharif Uddin Sarker, OSP, GUP, BPP, ndc, psc, Bangladesh Air Force was present as the chief guest. Air Commodore Jamil Uddin Ahmed, BUP, Director Finance, was present as the special guest, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of UCB, delivered the welcome speech on the event.