Banglalink distributes relief in flood-hit areas

According to the release, the relief goods were distributed among 5,000 families in different locations of the country including Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Kurigram.
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said, “As a socially responsible corporate organisation, we must stand by the flood-affected families at this critical time. I thank Sena Kalyan Sangstha and Bidyanondo Foundation for supporting us in taking the initiative forward.”
“The current situation in Sylhet calls for our combined efforts, and by joining our forces like this, we can alleviate the sufferings of the affected,” he added.
Banglalink also provided 10 min talk-time and 100 MB data for free to each of the customers in the flood-hit areas.