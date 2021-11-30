Banglalink signs agreement with ZTE for network modernisation

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with ZTE for its network modernisation across the country. Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink and Zhang Jian Peng (James), Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a signing ceremony held in Banglalink office today.

Also present at the ceremony were Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Banglalink, Cem Velipasaoglu, Chief Financial Officer, Banglalink, Liu Wen Cheng (Vincent), Chief Executive Officer, ZTE Bangladesh, Liao Hui (Leo), Managing Director of ZTE Group Office, Shen Hui, VP (Engineering Services of Asia Pacific & CIS) and other high officials of the two organisations, said a Banglalink press release.