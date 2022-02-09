Banglalink wins Ookla® Speedtest Award for the fourth consecutive time

Banglalink has secured Ookla®’s recognition as the fastest mobile network in the country for the fourth consecutive time, has said a press release.

On the recently published Ookla® Speedtest Award™ report for Q3-Q4 2021, Banglalink remains in the top spot with a Speed Score® of 20.04.

Its median download was 13.77 Mbps, while the median upload speed was 7.54 Mbps. Ookla gives the most accurate and comprehensive view of worldwide network performance, quality, and accessibility based on millions of results obtained through the Ookla Speedtest app each day.