Bashundhara Paper Mills, Multi Paper Industries to use bKash solutions to disburse employee salary

An agreement has been signed in this regard at a city hotel on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Bashundhara Group will use bKash disbursement solution to disburse salaries, daily allowances, and retail commissions to the employees of these two organisations.

In addition, they will collect money from dealers and distributors across the country through bKash solution. These organisations will also get the service of collecting money from retailers through bKash.

As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted transaction services with these important business partners any time of the day, including holidays.