‘Berger Easy Clean’ reintroduced with strengthened formula

Accommodating customers with a new generation painting solution for elegant interiors, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has reintroduced its unique ‘Berger Easy Clean’ strengthened with engineered, modified polyester fibers.
This improved formulation was created in partnership with the Reliance Group of India, ensuring increased quality. The formulation includes VIRGIN polyester and polypropylene (mono-filament fibers) for secondary reinforcement in construction applications, made by Recron, a flagship brand of Reliance. This partnership has enabled Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited to be the first and only paint company in the country to implement such innovation with effective features such as UV sparkle cross linking polymer, superior stain resistance, low VOC, anti-fungal, faster roller/brush applicability.
The stronger formulation ensures even better washability, while common household stains can be removed using plain water or soap water. For extreme strain, T6 thinner can be used.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, GM Marketing, Berger Paints Bangladesh, commented, “We continuously look forward to introducing novel innovations for our customers. Through our mutual agreement with Reliance Group, we persist with that tradition.”
Berger Easy Clean entails patented engineered modified polyester fibers. This three-dimensional integrated webbed network boosts the comprehensive strength of the paint than any other conventional interior paints. The internal polyester fibers in the system work as minute rollers during paint application, which results in a faster roller applicability with efficient transfer of paint spreading and extra coverage.
The new Berger Easy Clean increases the strength of the paint film at a geometric rate than any conventional interior paints available in the market. It ensures the tertiary level of mechanical property, thereby prevents hair line cracks, stain penetration, abrasion of the paint as well as contributing to the effective waterproofing properties.
This particular variant of paint is available in drum, gallon, and liter sizes (18 liters, 3.6 liters, and 0.9 liter) across the country. This variant is a colour-bank based product and offers more than 2000 shades.