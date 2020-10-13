‘Berger Easy Clean’ reintroduced with strengthened formula

Accommodating customers with a new generation painting solution for elegant interiors, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has reintroduced its unique ‘Berger Easy Clean’ strengthened with engineered, modified polyester fibers.

This improved formulation was created in partnership with the Reliance Group of India, ensuring increased quality. The formulation includes VIRGIN polyester and polypropylene (mono-filament fibers) for secondary reinforcement in construction applications, made by Recron, a flagship brand of Reliance. This partnership has enabled Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited to be the first and only paint company in the country to implement such innovation with effective features such as UV sparkle cross linking polymer, superior stain resistance, low VOC, anti-fungal, faster roller/brush applicability.