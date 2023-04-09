Up to Tk 3000 cashback, discount coupon at Eid shopping on bKash payment

Like previous years, customers can enjoy up to Tk 2000 cashback and discount coupon on bKash payment while shopping on the occasion of Eid, said a press release.
Besides, in every hour, three customers with maximum purchase through bKash payment will get up to Tk 1000 cashback.
Alongside these offers, customers can enjoy up to Tk 1000 cashback at selected restaurants while making bKash payment during Iftar and Sehri.
Customers eagerly wait for cashback and discount offers from bKash during Eid season. As always, they are getting cashback and discount coupons on bKash payment while shopping from brand outlets, retail shops, online shops, Facebook shops, super shops and restaurants.
They can avail the offers till 22 April 2023 through bKash app, USSD code *247#, or using payment gateway.
Up to Tk 300 instant cashback
Customers can avail up to Tk 300 instant cashback on purchasing any clothing, shoes, and accessories from selected outlets through bKash payment. They can get up to Tk 150 cashback per day and a maximum of Tk 300 during the campaign.
Up to Tk 500 instant cashback on online, Facebook based shops
Customers can enjoy up to 20 per cent instant cashback from selected online shops through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy up to Tk 150 cashback per day and up to Tk 300 during the campaign. Besides, bKash offers 5 per cent instant cashback, up to Tk 200 while shopping from selected Facebook shops through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy up to Tk 100 cashback in a day and up to Tk 200 during the campaign.
Discount coupon up to Tk 600
This Eid, customers can enjoy up to Tk 600 discount coupons while purchasing favorite clothes and shoes or electronic appliances from selected outlets through bKash payment. A customer will get Tk 200 coupon on a minimum payment of Tk 1,500 through bKash from specific brand outlets.
A customer can avail coupon of Tk 200 for maximum three times with a total of Tk 600 during the campaign. After receiving, the coupon will be valid for 7 days. Customers must make a minimum purchase of Tk 1,000 to use the coupon.
Tk 600 discount coupon, cashback
Customers can enjoy a discount coupon of Tk 500 on grocery shopping from specific superstores. A coupon of Tk 100 can be availed every time they make a minimum payment of Tk 1,000 on grocery shopping from selected superstores.
Customers can receive the coupon for a maximum of 5 times during the campaign period. The offer is applicable for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday only. A customer can enjoy the coupon once a day. Besides, bKash offers 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent cashback while purchasing groceries online through bKash payment. A customer can enjoy Tk 100 cashback during the campaign.
Hourly cashback offer
Three customers making highest payment through bKash in every hour will get 100% cashback, up to BDT 1,000 from 10:00 am to 11:59 pm every day. A customer can avail the offers once during the campaign. The Cashback will be received within 2-3 working days of the transaction.
Up to Tk 1000 cashback on Iftar and Sehri
Alongside the shopping, customers can enjoy 10 per cent instant cashback at selected restaurants during Ramadan by making a payment of minimum Tk 100 with bKash Payment. They can avail up to Tk 100 cashback in a day and a maximum of Tk 1000 throughout the campaign.