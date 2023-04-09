Up to Tk 3000 cashback, discount coupon at Eid shopping on bKash payment

Like previous years, customers can enjoy up to Tk 2000 cashback and discount coupon on bKash payment while shopping on the occasion of Eid, said a press release.

Besides, in every hour, three customers with maximum purchase through bKash payment will get up to Tk 1000 cashback.

Alongside these offers, customers can enjoy up to Tk 1000 cashback at selected restaurants while making bKash payment during Iftar and Sehri.