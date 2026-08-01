SOS Children's Villages and EBL join hands to deliver safe drinking water

SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, in partnership with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), recently inaugurated 16 solar-powered deep tube-well facilities to provide safe drinking water to climate-vulnerable communities in coastal Khulna, reports a press release. EBL supported the initiative as Climate Action Partner.

The facilities have been established across salinity-hit coastal communities in Bagerhat district and Batiaghata upazila of Khulna, deliberately sited to extend safe water to as many households as possible.

Together they are expected to directly benefit approximately 12,500 people, with more than 20,000 gaining access indirectly, in areas long burdened by chronic freshwater scarcity.