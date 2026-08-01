SOS Children's Villages and EBL join hands to deliver safe drinking water
SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, in partnership with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), recently inaugurated 16 solar-powered deep tube-well facilities to provide safe drinking water to climate-vulnerable communities in coastal Khulna, reports a press release. EBL supported the initiative as Climate Action Partner.
The facilities have been established across salinity-hit coastal communities in Bagerhat district and Batiaghata upazila of Khulna, deliberately sited to extend safe water to as many households as possible.
Together they are expected to directly benefit approximately 12,500 people, with more than 20,000 gaining access indirectly, in areas long burdened by chronic freshwater scarcity.
The inauguration ceremony in Batiaghata was attended by Amir Ejaz Khan, member of parliament for Khulna-1; Md Enamul Haque, national director of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, and Md Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, company secretary of EBL. Senior representatives from both organisations, local government officials, community leaders and residents were also present.
Despite being surrounded by rivers, many coastal communities in Khulna face persistent shortages of safe drinking water due to rising salinity and the scarcity of suitable groundwater sources. As a result, families often rely on distant or unsafe water sources, with women and children bearing the greatest burden of collecting water—affecting their health, education and overall wellbeing.
Each facility is equipped with a deep submersible pump, elevated water storage tank and a solar-powered operating system, ensuring a reliable, environmentally sustainable and cost-effective supply of safe drinking water for local communities.
Beyond improving access to clean water, the initiative is expected to reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases, ease the daily burden of water collection and strengthen community resilience to climate change. Reliable access to safe water will also help improve children’s health and school attendance while allowing families to devote more time to education, livelihoods and caregiving.
Speaking at the inauguration, Amir Ejaz Khan, MP, said, "Ensuring access to safe drinking water for climate-vulnerable coastal communities is a matter of national concern. This initiative will make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of families, and I commend SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh and Eastern Bank PLC for undertaking such a sustainable and impactful project."
Md Enamul Haque, national director of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh, said, “Children cannot thrive when access to safe water is uncertain. These facilities will improve children’s health, reduce the burden on women and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable families. We deeply appreciate EBL’s partnership in creating sustainable, long-term impact for coastal communities.”
Hassan O Rashid, managing director & CEO of EBL, said, “Climate resilience begins by securing life’s most essential needs. Through this partnership, EBL is transforming its commitment to sustainability into tangible action by improving access to safe drinking water and strengthening the resilience of thousands of people in coastal Bangladesh.”
The initiative reflects the shared commitment of SOS Children’s Villages Bangladesh and EBL to advancing climate resilience and sustainable community development. By expanding access to safe drinking water through renewable energy, the partnership offers a practical, locally driven response to the growing impacts of climate change in coastal Bangladesh.