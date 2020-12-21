bKash app introduces map

To use the map, customers have to select 'bKash Map' after tapping bKash logo on the top right side of the app's home screen. They have to turn on their location to use this feature and view the whole map.



At the bottom of the map, the logo of 'Merchants', 'Agents' and 'Customer Care' have been added. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on 'Agents' or 'Customer Care'.



They can also get the directions through 'Show Route' option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping 'Show List' button. However, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on 'Merchants'.

