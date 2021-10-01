bKash cuts ‘Cash Out’ charge

bKash, a mobile financial service provider in the country, has reduced the "Cash Out" charge to make customer transactions more affordable, reports UNB.

From now, customers can cash out up to Tk 25,000 per month from a favourite agent (Priyo Agent) at a reduced charge of Tk 14.90 per thousand. This includes all costs, including VAT, and customers need not pay any extra charge, said a release on Friday.