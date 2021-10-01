bKash cuts ‘Cash Out’ charge

Recent analysis on bKash transactions shows that 95 per cent customers 'cash out' within Tk 25,000 per month. Keeping that in mind, bKash has come up with this reduced charge to ensure a more affordable service marking its 10th anniversary.
To avail the service, a customer has to add a favorite bKash agent number in every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change the favorite agent number, if required.
To add a favorite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the ‘cash out’ icon from the home screen of bKash app.
Customers can also add a ‘Priyo Agent’ through dialing USSD code *247# and selecting 'Priyo Number' from 'My bKash' menu.