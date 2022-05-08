BRAC Bank introduces real-time cash deposit machine for 24/7 banking

The deposited amount will be instantly reflected on the beneficiary account balance with transaction notification through SMS. It is a fully secured and reliable service of BRAC Bank, adding comfort and convenience of the customers.

In the first phase of the rollout, 39 RCDMs were deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Bogura, Jashore and Pabna. More machines will be deployed across the country in phases.

The customers can deposit the denominations of Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50, Tk 100, Tk 200, Tk 500 and Tk 1,000. The machine does not accept coins, soiled and torn notes.”