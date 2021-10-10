BRAC Bank, Sheba Platform to facilitate digital commerce for SMEs

Sheba Platform is lending their sManager solution, where SMEs can conduct businesses online and avail inclusive services like online store, digital bookkeeping, payment and delivery.
BRAC Bank SME customers will get a five per cent discount in subscriptions, while Women Banking TARA Customers will be able to use it for free.
Deputy managing director and head of SME Banking of BRAC Bank Syed Abdul Momen and chief operating officer of Sheba Platform Ltd. Ilmul Hoque Sajib signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on 28 September.
Senior officials of BRAC Bank and sManager were also present at the ceremony.
The project is part of the Women Enterprise Recovery Fund (WERF) of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).