BRAC Bank, Sheba Platform to facilitate digital commerce for SMEs

BRAC Bank and Sheba Platform Limited have recently signed an agreement and marked the official kickoff of “SME Bondhu” – an SME banking initiative aims to facilitate MSME’s inclusion into the ever-growing digital commerce.

The objectives of the project are to leverage BRAC Bank’s network and facilitate women-led SMEs revive their businesses, introduce and promote digital ways of business, train and develop SMEs’ capability to run business in new ways of normal, help SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs attract new customers, promote digital transaction, payments, logistics and delivery, and promote sustainable business approach and ensure long-term profitability.