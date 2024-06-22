City Bank acquires USD 30 million loan from OPEC Fund

City Bank recently signed a USD 30 million loan agreement with OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) to support international trade by providing financing to import and export companies in Bangladesh, especially in the agriculture and green energy sectors, stated a press release.

OPEC Fund vice president Tareq Alnassar and additional managing director as well as chief bussiness officer of City Bank Sheikh Mohammad Maroof signed an agreement in Vienna at the OPEC Fund headquarters to promote trade of agricultural and green energy products in Bangladesh.