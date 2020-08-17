Chevron distributes 8,800 relief packs

Chevron Bangladesh implemented a multi-phase relief distribution campaign among the people hit by COVID-19 pandemic including those who live around Chevron’s gas fields in Bangladesh.
Chevron distributed 5,500 relief packages containing soap and essential grocery items for families of three union parishads in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila, located near the Bibiyana Gas Field in May-July, says a press release.
Shahnewaz Milad Gazi, MP for Nabiganj-Bahubal and Biswajit Kumar Paul, Nabiganj upazila nirbahi officer, among others, were present during the relief distribution ceremony.
Meanwhile, 3,000 relief packs were distributed among families of two wards near Jalalabad Gas Field in Sylhet.
The handover ceremony was held at Sylhet City Corporation, which was attended by mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury and chief medical officer Zahidul Islam, among others.
In Dhaka, 300 relief packs were distributed among underprivileged children of nine charity schools run by the social welfare committee of the Dhaka Ladies Club.
Chevron Bangladesh corporate affairs director Ismail Chowdhury handed over the relief items to the club’s social welfare secretary Fyzunnessa Muna, adds the press release.