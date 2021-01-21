China, Indonesia to strengthen cooperation in developing cyber security capacity and technology

According to the MoU, between the National Cyber and Crypto Agency of Indonesia and the Cyberspace Administration of China, the participants would uphold the principle of respect for state sovereignty on cyber space and work together to promote the establishment of a multilateral, democratic and transparent international Internet governance system, data security, and the building of a peaceful, secure, open, cooperative, responsible, and orderly cyberspace as well as ICT development.

The cyber security expert of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Research Institute for Communication and Information Systems Security Research Center (CISSReC), Pratama Persadha, said that cooperation between Indonesia and China in the field of internet security and technology is the right step. Moreover, China is currently recognized as one of the leading countries in developing 5G networks through a number of technology companies.

Meanwhile, IT expert Onno W Purbo said it was no problem that Indonesia was cooperating with China. Most importantly, he said, Indonesia must remain independent. “We can work together, but don't depend on other countries, including the US, Europe and China. Indonesia tries to be independent by at least producing its own technology," said Onno.

Industry analysts expected the deal to cement mutual trust in internet security, including terms on mutual telecom market openness, and prevention of information theft.

With a GDP of about $1 trillion, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and its move could carry certain level of impact on the other SEA countries. This agreement will likely attract more economically neutral SEA nations to follow, analysts said.