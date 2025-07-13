60 brands honoured at SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 for driving sustainable impact
Recently, 60 sustainable brand initiatives were awarded in the third edition of AkijBashir Group Presents SDG Brand Champion Awards powered by SMC Enterprise Limited, which was held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on 12 July, 2025, reports a press release.
Among the awardees, 35 initiatives received the winner accolade, 24 received the Honourable Mentions, and one Individual Award was presented. Initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, this award aimed to recognise and honour private organisations and brands that had contributed outstandingly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organised the initiative.
The SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 received an overwhelming response from a diverse range of industries, earning widespread appreciation for being the first-of-its-kind recognition in the field of sustainability.
With more than 500 attendees, the awards ceremony highlighted the pioneering efforts and impactful initiatives of businesses, non-governmental organisations, development agencies, and brands that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to promoting and implementing sustainable development goals across the country.
The SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 were presented across 22 distinct categories, covering the full spectrum of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their relevance to Bangladesh. Nominations for the awards were open from 26 May to 30 June, during which 457 nominations were submitted.
The winners were chosen through a rigorous, multi-step evaluation process. This included an initial screening of nominations, followed by thorough reviews conducted by 8 exclusive grand jury panels. These panels featured 27 esteemed category experts from various industries, ensuring that the most impactful initiatives were recognised through a transparent, accountable, and unbiased selection process.
Among this year’s notable winners, Grameen Danone Foods Limited received the SDG Brand Champion Award 2025 in the category of SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth for their inspiring Shokti Doi Cup Recycling Project.
Based in Bogura, the initiative transforms used Shokti Doi cups and other plastic waste collected from the ground into 13 million reusable food-grade spoons each year, which are then distributed across the country with every cup of Shokti Doi. What makes this project truly special is its people—nearly 70 per cent of the workforce are rural women from low-income families who are trained to work in safe conditions, earn a steady income, and gain respect within their communities.
As Shariful Islam, founder of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave and founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, so eloquently stated, “We are at a defining moment—where brands must go beyond promises and lead with purpose. The SDG Brand Champion Awards celebrate those that are not just aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals but driving real, measurable change.”
“These champions are setting the standard for what responsible business looks like in Bangladesh. Through this platform, we aim to inspire bold action, scale transformative ideas, and create a future where sustainability is not the exception, but the expectation,” he added.
The award gala was preceded by the 2nd edition of Sustainability Summit which brought together a dynamic mix of thought leaders, industry experts, and future changemakers to explore how sustainability is reshaping business and society.
The summit featured three keynote sessions, three panel discussions, two insight sessions, and one case study presentation, focusing on themes such as sustainable business models, the role of ESG data in manufacturing, public-private partnerships for nation building, and Bangladesh’s green transition and inclusive growth potential.
A special highlight was a panel featuring students from top Bangladeshi universities who shared their perspectives on the role of the next generation in shaping sustainability narratives.
Sustainability Summit and SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 are presented by AkijBashir Group and powered by SMC Enterprise Limited. Strategic partners: International Advertising Association Bangladesh, Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), and Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); hospitality partner: Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka; PR partner: Backpage PR; official carrier partner: Turkish Airlines.
The Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organised the summit and the award gala. The Sustainability Summit and SDG Brand Champion Awards is an initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave.