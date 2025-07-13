60 brands honoured at SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 for driving sustainable impact

Recently, 60 sustainable brand initiatives were awarded in the third edition of AkijBashir Group Presents SDG Brand Champion Awards powered by SMC Enterprise Limited, which was held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on 12 July, 2025, reports a press release.

Among the awardees, 35 initiatives received the winner accolade, 24 received the Honourable Mentions, and one Individual Award was presented. Initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, this award aimed to recognise and honour private organisations and brands that had contributed outstandingly to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative organised the initiative.

The SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025 received an overwhelming response from a diverse range of industries, earning widespread appreciation for being the first-of-its-kind recognition in the field of sustainability.