'PeopleNTech employs nearly 10,000 Bangladeshis in US job market'

Founder of PeopleNTech Institute of IT engineer Abubokor Hanip said that the institute has successfully provided employment opportunities to nearly 10,000 Bangladeshis in the American job market. This significant achievement comes after extensive training and skill development initiatives.

He said this while addressing a seminar on "Industry Skills for Global Careers" and "Orientation for Polytechnic Industrial Attachment" that took place at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium in National Museum in the city on Saturday.

Nearly 500 students from across the country took part at the event, according to a press release.

Abubokor Hanip, also the chancellor and chairman of Washington University of Science and Technology, highlighted PeopleNTech's commitment to bridging the skill gap in the IT industry.