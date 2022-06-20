City Bank Perpetual Bond makes stock exchange debut Monday

City Bank, a publicly listed private commercial bank initiated the issuance process of the bond in 2019. It was a first-of-its-kind instrument that was never seen in the country before. With approvals from Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on 19 August 2020 and 9 December 2020 respectively, the bank completed successful subscription of BDT 4.0 billion on 7 March 2021 through private placement. IDLC Investments Limited is the trustee of the bond while City Bank Capital Resources Limited is the arranger of the bond.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on 23 May 2021 and 23 March 2022 gave directives to list the bond in the main board of exchange(s). In accordance with the directives, the bank applied and received subsequent approvals from Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) regarding listing of the bond on 18 January 2022.