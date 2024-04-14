Banglalink leads record-breaking attempt at the world's largest Alpona

The festivities kicked off in Dhaka on 13 April, with chief guest Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, speaker of the parliament, gracing the celebration. Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister of cultural affairs was also present there as special guest.

Subsequently, the grand Alpona events unfolded in Shib Bari More, Khulna, where Sk Sohel Uddin, director, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), was the chief guest. In Mithamoin, Kishoreganj, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, was present as the chief guest.

The chief guest applied the final brushstroke to the world-record-breaking Alpona. Mithamoin now proudly hosts the largest Alpona in the world, stretching across an impressive 14 kilometers, adds the press release.

State minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, praised the collaborative efforts behind the festival, stating, “The return of the ‘Alpona Boishakh’ festival after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought back the true Bengali essence of joyful celebrations throughout the nation. I extend my best wishes to the organisers and hope that they will continue to inspire joy and unity across the nation with such initiatives.”