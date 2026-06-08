Grameenphone to use bKash's disbursement solution for faster payments
The nationwide distributor field force of Grameenphone will now receive their incentives directly through bKash, reports a press release.
This initiative aims to make Grameenphone’s field-level financial management simpler, more transparent, and secure.
As a result, beneficiaries will receive funds instantly in their bKash accounts and can utilise the funds as per their convenience.
An agreement was recently signed between the two organisations at the GP House in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations.
Farha Naz Zaman, chief marketing officer; Solaiman Alam, chief product officer; Mohammad Shareef Mahmood Khan; HoD, Sales & Distribution; Sk Iftekhar Ahmed, head of Distribution, were present from Grameenphone.
Representing bKash were Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer; Masrur Chowdhury, head of Business Sales; Shafayatul Islam Khan, EVP & HoD, Telecom Payments.
Under this agreement, Grameenphone will utilise bKash’s ‘Disbursement Solution’ to send incentives directly to the bKash accounts of its nationwide field force.
This ensures a fast, secure, and efficient payment process, and minimises operational complexities.
Meanwhile, recipients can cash out their money from bKash agent points or ATM booths spread across the country.
Alongside cash out from agent points, customers can also use their bKash accounts to avail services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Merchant Payment, Add Money, Utility Bill Payment, paying fees of educational institutions and government entities, e-Ticketing, Donation, Remittance, Insurance, Microfinance, Loan, Savings and many more.