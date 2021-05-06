Coca-Cola Bangladesh pledges Tk 50m in Covid-19 response

Coca-Cola in Bangladesh has committed Tk 50 million to augment the nation’s effort in combating the second wave of Covid-19 crisis and containing the spread of the virus.

The Coca-Cola system in Bangladesh will facilitate Covid-19 vaccination, provide safety kits, create awareness and distribute beverages to front liners.

The initiative is likely to benefit over 2 million people, says a press release.

In addition to its direct response, Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s bottling partners have arranged supporting community hospitals by providing 1 million bottles of Kinley (500ml) water and creating awareness by distributing Covid safety Kits across the country.