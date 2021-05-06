Coca-Cola Bangladesh pledges Tk 50m in Covid-19 response

Coca-Cola in Bangladesh has committed Tk 50 million to augment the nation’s effort in combating the second wave of Covid-19 crisis and containing the spread of the virus.
The Coca-Cola system in Bangladesh will facilitate Covid-19 vaccination, provide safety kits, create awareness and distribute beverages to front liners.
The initiative is likely to benefit over 2 million people, says a press release.
In addition to its direct response, Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s bottling partners have arranged supporting community hospitals by providing 1 million bottles of Kinley (500ml) water and creating awareness by distributing Covid safety Kits across the country.
Last year, when the havoc of Covid-19 distressed the country, the beverage company committed TK 115 million to support the government’s efforts against Covid-19, the press release adds.
They distributed a month’s food ration to over 50,000 people from disadvantaged communities and provided supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for above 1000 health care professionals.
The company also helped the healthcare system and communities through food package and distribution of beverages.
To stand in support of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company has created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide. This fund will be channelised towards facilitating distribution of vaccines and Covid safety kits and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic.