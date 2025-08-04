Monsoon footwear, safe and comfortable

The monsoons here have always been tricky. Our regular shoes, especially leather shoes, are not appropriate for the harsh and unpredictable rainy season. Leather easily absorbs water and, as a result, becomes damaged when worn in the rain. Heels are simply not safe on muddy and slippery surfaces.

Wearing inappropriate footwear in the rain not only risks damage to the shoes but also exposes feet to waterborne fungi and bacteria, which then leads to unpleasant infections and skin irritation. To avoid these issues, careful selection of the material, design, and craftsmanship for our rainy season shoes is essential.

Firstly, the material of the shoe matters the most. Materials that are waterproof or water-resistant, like rubber, plastic, or some synthetic materials, keep the water out of the shoe, and dry fast if they become wet. This avoids the squelchy, horrid sensation of wet shoes. Then comes the sole of the shoes, which is responsible for safety.