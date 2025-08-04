Monsoon footwear, safe and comfortable
Throughout the sweltering heat of summer, we await the monsoon as a gift from nature. When it arrives, the rain brings much-needed relief. However, it also presents numerous challenges; even a little rainfall can quickly turn our streets into muddy, slippery pathways. To deal with these challenges and navigate the monsoon smoothly, stay mindful and prioritize preparation.
In this season, wearing the right shoes is not only about comfort, but it’s also about safety. Without appropriate shoes, slips and falls are very common. Not only that, prolonged exposure to water and dampness can lead to unpleasant foot infections. For anyone who has to navigate Dhaka streets with its puddles and potholes wearing wet and uncomfortable shoes, the importance of rain-appropriate footwear is undeniable.
The monsoons here have always been tricky. Our regular shoes, especially leather shoes, are not appropriate for the harsh and unpredictable rainy season. Leather easily absorbs water and, as a result, becomes damaged when worn in the rain. Heels are simply not safe on muddy and slippery surfaces.
Wearing inappropriate footwear in the rain not only risks damage to the shoes but also exposes feet to waterborne fungi and bacteria, which then leads to unpleasant infections and skin irritation. To avoid these issues, careful selection of the material, design, and craftsmanship for our rainy season shoes is essential.
Firstly, the material of the shoe matters the most. Materials that are waterproof or water-resistant, like rubber, plastic, or some synthetic materials, keep the water out of the shoe, and dry fast if they become wet. This avoids the squelchy, horrid sensation of wet shoes. Then comes the sole of the shoes, which is responsible for safety.
The right rainy season shoe would ideally have a non-slip sole that has a firm grip in order to prevent accidents on slippery, wet surfaces. For this, rubber-gripped, flat-soled shoes work the best, as they provide the stability needed to walk comfortably during the rain.
Comfort is another important aspect. During the rainy season, often due to the traffic or to avoid puddles and waterlogged areas, people have to walk longer distances or take detours. This means our shoes must be lightweight and easy on the feet. Breathable designs that allow ventilation and dry quickly are ideal, making our feet stay cool, dry, and comfortable throughout the day.
Flat sandals or slippers that are waterproof can be perfect for short outings or casual environments, allowing feet to dry quickly if they get wet in the rain. For something sturdier, rubber or EVA sports sandals offer excellent durability and grip, making them perfect for everyday wear. Clogs and slip-ons with cushioned soles provide additional support and coverage, keeping feet safe from dirty splashes while being easy to clean.
Style need not take a backseat when stepping out into the rain. Modern shoe collections are designed with both function and fashion in mind. Some brands even design and create footwear specifically for the monsoon. There are rubber boots, PVC slippers, Crocs, and other footwear options that provide good protection against rain. Bata Floatz is one such collection that is especially created for the monsoon season.
The footwear is made with water-resistant, anti-skid materials, non-slip soles, and it provides lightweight comfort combined with trendy designs that blend seamlessly with urban lifestyles. Whether it is for a day at the office, a casual outing, or running errands around the city, Bata Floatz offers affordable footwear that helps you stay dry, safe, and stylish without having to put any extra effort.
In a nutshell, the monsoons may be unreliable, but your footwear doesn't have to be. By investing in shoes that are designed to take on wet, muddy ground while being comfortable and stylish, you can tackle the season head-on. With collections like Bata Floatz, you don't have to choose between fashion and function anymore. You can enjoy both and step into the rainy days ahead prepared for anything.
*The writer Nabil Iqbal is a Communication Specialist.