Walton launches new Tick smartwatch

Earlier, Walton released three other models of its smartwatches, WSWA1B, WSWD and WSWE.
The newly released R1A model smartwatch features a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display with 454X454 pixel resolution. It has a 240mAh battery.
It sports many other features, including Bluetooth voice call and loudspeaker music, GPS location positioning, IP67 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0 and Bangla language (UI).
It also has features like heart rate count, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen, stopwatch, smart reminder, motion gesture, pace counting, photo control and real-time weather update.
Customers will get a six-month after-sales service for the device, according to a media statement issued by Walton Digi-Tech.