PRAN-RFL bags 'Bangladesh Business Award-2021'

PRAN-RFL Group, one of the leading business conglomerates of the country, received "Bangladesh Business Award-2021" in recognition of its contribution to the business sector.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over the award to PRAN-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury at a hotel in the capital on Saturday evening, reports BSS.

This year, the award was given to two organisations and one individual in three categories. PRAN-RFL Group received the award in the "Enterprise of the Year" category.

International logistics organisation DHL and the English daily The Daily Star have been jointly giving the award to various organisations since 2000 in recognition of their contribution to the overall economic development of the country, said a press release here today.