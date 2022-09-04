PRAN-RFL bags 'Bangladesh Business Award-2021'

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, "The aim of PRAN-RFL Group is to enhance the dignity and self-esteem of people by creating employment opportunities through business activities. We are constantly working towards this goal. This recognition will greatly encourage us to move forward".
The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, DHL Express Managing Director (India) RS Subramanian, its Managing Director (Bangladesh) Md. Miarul Haque and high officials of the institutions, who received the award, were present at the programme.
The journey of PRAN-RFL Group started in 1981 through Rangpur Foundry Limited (RFL) by manufacturing tube wells and agricultural support equipment for providing pure drinking water and agricultural irrigation water to the poor people of the country's northern part.
In its 41-year journey, PRAN-RFL Group is now a big family, which is playing a major role in the socio-economic development of the country through employment of 145,000 people. This employment is the highest in the private sector in the country. At present, PRAN-RFL Group has factories in 25 locations in the country.
Currently, the group is regularly exporting products to 145 countries of the world.