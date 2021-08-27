Daraz celebrates its seventh anniversary

The e-commerce site will run an online festival with slogan #ThankYouBangladesh for their customers from 2nd to 8th September 2021 as a gesture of saying thank you to all their customers, patrons, and well-wishers for supporting and recognizing their hard work and giving them an opportunity to spread happiness all around the country.
Daraz officially announced the Daraz 7th anniversary campaign through a digital press conference at 5:30 pm from their official Facebook page on 26 August 2021.
Group CEO of Daraz Bjarke Mikkelsen and its managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, chief marketing officer Md. Tajdin Hassan, chief operating officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam and other high officials were present at the event.
Renowned actress and model Mehazabien Chowdhury attended the occasion as a special guest.
Customers will get different offers and deals during the campaign. Mystery box, shake shake voucher, mega deals with up to Tk 7,000 off, prepayment discount, I love voucher and flash sale, are part of this anniversary campaign.
The campaign has been co-sponsored by Apex, Dabur Herb'l, Dettol, realme, Studio-X, and Savlon. The brand partners of the campaign are Bruno Moretti, Dekko, Fabrilife, Focallure, Lafz, Logitech, Noah, Puma, Ribana, Rongon Herbal, TPlink, Motion View, Trendz, Emami, Parachute Naturale Shampoo whereas global brand partners of this campaign are CKEYIN, UGREEN, Xiaomi, SKMEI Store, and Wiresto.
The event partners of the campaign are Binge, Ghoori Learning, Hansa Hotel, Cream & Fudge, Amari Hotel, Sky City Hotel, Burger King, 138 East and Dhaka Metro.