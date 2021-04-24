Daraz launches 'Eid Shopping Fest'

Daraz has launched its grand ‘Eid Shopping Fest’ ahead of Eid-il-Fitr. The fest has started from 19 April and will continue up to 13 May, said a press release of this online platform.

The release said the fest has created golden opportunity for the customers to shop virtually for the upcoming Eid avoiding mass gathering.

Apart from this, Daraz has also introduced a wide range of exclusive discounts and promotional deals to mark the fest, adds the press release.