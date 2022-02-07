Daraz launches Valentine's Day campaign for sixth successive year

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has organised the Valentine's Day campaign (2022) for the sixth time in a row to celebrate the occasion of love.

The campaign shall run from 7 February 2022, till Valentine's Day on 14 February 2022 to spread the essence of love among its customers.

The campaign is co-sponsored by Bata, Dettol, Kitkat, Lotto, realme, and Studio X. The Brand Partners of the campaign include Fabrilife, Godrej, Logitech, Motion View, RiBANA, TP-Link, Trendz, and Emami. UGREEN, CkeyiN, and SKMEI are the Global Partners.