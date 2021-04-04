Daraz organises virtual 'Boishaki Mela'

The country’s online marketplace, Daraz, has organised a virtual campaign for their customers to mark the forth coming Bengali New Year.

The celebratory campaign titled ‘Boishakhi Mela,’ has been inaugurated on 4 April in the Daraz platforms. With the slogan ‘Jaago Bangali Borshoboroner Anonde’, the campaign will continue up to 14 April.

Various deals have been curated under the Boishakhi Mela campaign to correspond with the customers’ demands in multiple categories, ranging from fashion and beauty and health to groceries, television and smartphones.