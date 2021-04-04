Daraz organises virtual 'Boishaki Mela'

The country’s online marketplace, Daraz, has organised a virtual campaign for their customers to mark the forth coming Bengali New Year.
The celebratory campaign titled ‘Boishakhi Mela,’ has been inaugurated on 4 April in the Daraz platforms. With the slogan ‘Jaago Bangali Borshoboroner Anonde’, the campaign will continue up to 14 April.
Various deals have been curated under the Boishakhi Mela campaign to correspond with the customers’ demands in multiple categories, ranging from fashion and beauty and health to groceries, television and smartphones.
On the occasion of the campaign, they are providing discounts on the Boishakhi collection like Saree, Punjabi, and other traditional products.
A number of attractive deals, including Brand Double Taka Voucher, Mega Deals, Guess and Get It Free, 1428Tk Deals, Brand Free Shipping, and Mega Voucher are available for the customers. Besides, new customers of Daraz will enjoy exclusive discounts on their orders.
To provide an easy shopping facility, Daraz is also offering various types of bank discounts and cash back facility with their payment partners.