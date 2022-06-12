Daraz to host electronics week campaign from 15 to 21 June

The pace of modern day lives naturally require individuals to frequently access and switch between smart electronic devices like smartphone, laptop, smart watch, tab, audio devices and many other gadgets. Hence, upgrading these devices can potentially upgrade our lifestyles by impressive margins, too.
With Daraz’s Electronics Week Campaign, the chance has come for all the tech-lovers and gadget geeks to upgrade to their next chapter of digital discovery. Before the clock hits for the campaign, Daraz is also offering Add to cart giveaways, New user gifts, amazing voucher discounts, Review & Win contest and other exciting offers starting from 12 June.
A range of Mega Deals, Hot Deals and Brand Flash Sales along with discount vouchers, Double Taka Voucher and Daraz Live offers await the interested customers during the campaign. Extra discount and cashbacks can also be availed by making online payments through bank and MFS partners.