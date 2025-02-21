itel Launches Flagship S25 Series in Bangladesh

itel, the leading global smart life brand, officially unveiled its latest flagship S25 Series in Bangladesh with a grand launching event, offering premium design and cutting-edge technology at an incredible price. The series includes two models: itel S25 and S25 Ultra, both crafted to deliver a flagship-level experience, says a press release.

The grand launch event recently took place at Dream Square Resort, Gazipur, and was attended by renowned celebrities and itel high officials. Siam Ahmed, the official brand ambassador of itel, graced the occasion, alongside actress Sallha Khanam Nadia and leading tech influencers such as SAM Zone, Tech to The Point, Projukti, and many more, making it a glamorous and electrifying celebration.