itel Launches Flagship S25 Series in Bangladesh
itel, the leading global smart life brand, officially unveiled its latest flagship S25 Series in Bangladesh with a grand launching event, offering premium design and cutting-edge technology at an incredible price. The series includes two models: itel S25 and S25 Ultra, both crafted to deliver a flagship-level experience, says a press release.
The grand launch event recently took place at Dream Square Resort, Gazipur, and was attended by renowned celebrities and itel high officials. Siam Ahmed, the official brand ambassador of itel, graced the occasion, alongside actress Sallha Khanam Nadia and leading tech influencers such as SAM Zone, Tech to The Point, Projukti, and many more, making it a glamorous and electrifying celebration.
Itel S25 Ultra stands out with its stunning 6.78-inch Super Bright 3D-Curved AMOLED Display, offering a 120Hz high refresh rate and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection for a smooth and durable experience. It features in-display fingerprint unlock for seamless security. Designed for elegance and durability, its ultra-slim 6.9mm body with an integrated metal frame ensures a premium feel. With IP64 dust and water resistance, it delivers added durability. Powered by the Tiger 620 Octa-Core Processor, it ensures seamless performance, supported by 256GB storage + 16GB (8+8) extended RAM and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The 50MP main camera with macro lens and 32MP AI selfie camera capture stunning details, while AI-driven features like AI Wallpaper, AI Noise Reduction, and Ask AI enhance the user experience.
On the other hand, itel S25 also delivers great value with segment-leading features, including a 6.78-inch Super Bright AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800-nit peak brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It features in-display fingerprint unlock, IP54 dust & water resistance, and a sleek 7.3mm body. Powered by the Tiger 620 processor, it offers 128GB storage + 12GB (6+6) extended RAM. The 50MP Ultra Clear main camera and 32MP AI selfie camera ensure stunning photography, while IR remote control, NFC, and DTS-powered sound enhance everyday convenience. Both models come with itel’s 100 Days Screen Protection Service.
Siam Ahmed, Official Brand Ambassador of itel Bangladesh has said, “I believe the S25 Series offers a great experience to users who are looking for top-notch features at an affordable price. I’m already using this phone, and my experience has been very good. This is the type of device that truly meets the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers. “
Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited said that “We are thrilled to introduce the S25 Series to the Bangladeshi market. Our goal is to provide exceptional quality and innovative technology at an accessible price, and this series is a testament to that vision. We are committed to enhancing the digital experience for our customers.”
itel S25 Series is now available nationwide at competitive price points—S25 Ultra at BDT 19,990/- and S25 at BDT 13,990/- (VAT applicable).