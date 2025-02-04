Customers win mega prizes by recharging GP numbers with bKash
Mobile Recharge Mega Cashback campaign winners received iPhone 16, Walton TV and Walton laptop coupons by recharging Grameenphone numbers with internet packs worth over Tk 200 through bKash. They can redeem these coupons through bKash payment.
In the campaign, ran from 18 to 24 December 2024, highest successful rechargers won the prizes. In addition to the 3 mega prize winners, highest-recharging top 100 bKash customers received cashback from Tk 500 to Tk 10,000 every day, during the campaign, reports a press release.