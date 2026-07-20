TECNO SPARK 50 Pro: Built to handle water, dust, drops, and everyday life
When buying a smartphone, most users usually focus on performance, camera quality, and battery life. However, in real-life use, durability is equally important.
Unexpected rain, accidental drops, exposure to dust, and daily wear are common challenges for any smartphone user.
The TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is designed with these situations in mind, combining everyday usability with strong protection and practical performance, reports a press release.
One of the most impressive features of the phone is its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.
According to TECNO, the device can withstand submersion in water up to a depth of six metres. This level of protection offers greater confidence not only against rain or accidental splashes but also in more demanding conditions.
The phone also comes with SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance and 360-degree Drop Protection, making it suitable for users with active and busy lifestyles.
Despite its strong protection, the SPARK 50 Pro maintains a modern and comfortable design. The large display does not make the phone feel overly difficult to handle.
It features a 6.78-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes everyday scrolling, web browsing, video playback, and switching between applications feel smooth and responsive.
Users who spend long hours on social media or watching content will quickly notice the benefit of the higher refresh rate.
Battery life is another major strength of the SPARK 50 Pro. The device is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 60W Super Charging.
Regular activities such as calls, video streaming, social media use, photography, and light gaming can be handled without constantly worrying about the battery level. When the battery does run low, the 60W charging support helps reduce waiting time significantly.
TECNO has also focused on long-term battery reliability. The company claims that the battery can retain more than 80 per cent of its original capacity even after over 1,900 charging cycles.
This means the phone is designed not only to last throughout the day but also to remain dependable over years of regular use.
Performance is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor. While this is a 4G chipset, it is capable of handling daily tasks, multitasking, video streaming, social media use, and light to moderate gaming with ease.
The phone is available in two memory configurations. The 6GB RAM model can offer up to 18GB with extended RAM, while the 8GB RAM version can reach up to 24GB with extended RAM.
Both variants come with 128GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for apps, photos, videos, and everyday files.
For photography, the SPARK 50 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 FlashSnap main camera.
The camera is designed to capture clear and colourful images in different lighting conditions. It can be useful for portraits, food photography, travel moments, family occasions, and quick social media content.
The FlashSnap feature is especially helpful when capturing subjects in motion. On the front, the phone includes an 8MP camera for selfies, video calls, and online meetings.
The phone may not be positioned as a flagship camera device, but the inclusion of a Sony LYTIA sensor gives it an advantage within its price segment.
For users who need a dependable everyday camera without moving into a much higher price range, the SPARK 50 Pro offers a practical setup.
The audio experience is supported by dual speakers with DTS Sound. This makes videos, music, games, and other entertainment more enjoyable.
The phone also includes All-Scenario Noise Cancellation, which helps reduce background noise during voice calls and online communication.
Running on Android 16, the SPARK 50 Pro also introduces a wide range of TECNO AI features.
One-tap summarisation can help users understand lengthy content more quickly, while AI FlashMemo makes it easier to save important information.
AI Writing can support everyday writing tasks, and the phone also includes an AI WhatsApp Assistant, AI Problem Solving, AI Health Assistant, and AI Smart Scheduling.
These AI tools are designed to support practical daily needs rather than simply adding features to the specification list. They can assist with study, office work, communication, personal organisation, and productivity.
Connectivity features include FreeLink 2.0, which allows communication with nearby supported devices even when mobile network coverage is weak. Touch Transfer with iPhone also makes file sharing between Android and iOS devices easier and more convenient.
In Bangladesh, the TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is available in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Tk 26,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is priced at Tk 30,999. VAT is applicable.
Overall, the TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is not simply a phone with a large battery or extended RAM. Its biggest strength is the balance it offers.
Strong water and dust resistance, drop protection, fast charging, a smooth display, a capable camera, useful AI features, and dependable everyday performance all come together in one device.
For users who want to keep their smartphone for a longer period and value durability as much as performance, the TECNO SPARK 50 Pro can be a practical and reliable choice.