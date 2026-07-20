TECNO SPARK 50 Pro: Built to handle water, dust, drops, and everyday life

Battery life is another major strength of the SPARK 50 Pro. The device is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 60W Super Charging.

Regular activities such as calls, video streaming, social media use, photography, and light gaming can be handled without constantly worrying about the battery level. When the battery does run low, the 60W charging support helps reduce waiting time significantly.

TECNO has also focused on long-term battery reliability. The company claims that the battery can retain more than 80 per cent of its original capacity even after over 1,900 charging cycles.

This means the phone is designed not only to last throughout the day but also to remain dependable over years of regular use.

Performance is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor. While this is a 4G chipset, it is capable of handling daily tasks, multitasking, video streaming, social media use, and light to moderate gaming with ease.

The phone is available in two memory configurations. The 6GB RAM model can offer up to 18GB with extended RAM, while the 8GB RAM version can reach up to 24GB with extended RAM.

Both variants come with 128GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for apps, photos, videos, and everyday files.